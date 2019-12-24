Editor,
The San Carlos gun buyback on Dec. 14 edition of the Daily Journal by Zachary Clark (headlined in your paper on Dec. 12) was a disappointment. Your story described it as simple as dropping off an unwanted gun and receiving up to $100 (handgun) or $200 (rifle), “no questions asked.” But when I arrived, a long line of cars stretched down Skyway Road. After idling for 20 minutes, the line advanced only one car length. Nobody was available to explain the delay. “No questions asked,” really? Then what was taking so long?
When I counted the vehicles ahead of me and realized I’d be idling for at least two more hours, I went home. Others did too. I hope future buybacks are better organized.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
