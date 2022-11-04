The race for Belmont mayor is hotly contested, and the outcome will affect life on the Peninsula not only for Belmont residents, but for anyone who enjoys our open spaces. Having lived here fore more than a decade and knowing both of the candidates personally, I can only really recommend support for our current mayor, Julia Mates. Additionally, for the new District 1 City Council seat, Gina Latimerlo is the clear choice.
Access to Waterdog Park trails are under threat from parties who wish to restrict access either in part or whole to different users, including hikers and bikers. There are currently candidates running for mayor and the newly created council districts who have signaled support closing access to Waterdog, even though open access is the wish of the majority of residents in the area.
Mayor Mates is a proven leader with experience as a planning commissioner, councilmember and mayor. Mayor Mates has a very good take on the use of Waterdog trails. Ms Latimerlo is a longtime Belmont leader and is deeply involved in the District 1 community. Both these candidates believe Waterdog should be as safe as possible and accessible for hikers and bicyclists — just have they have been for years.
A lot is being said about national politics and races that we will only have a small say in, your vote for the people running your home town has direct impact though, please make sure to get those ballots in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.