The Peninsula Solidarity Cohort denounces the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday in two important rulings that seek to dismantle affirmative action. As clergy and faith leaders in San Mateo County, we see and recognize the ongoing reality of racial segregation in every aspect of our common life, the ongoing effects of white supremacy. We see it in higher education, the specific focus of Thursday’s rulings and we also see it even in our own Peninsula communities, particularly in housing and access to medical care. We appreciate the prophetic witness of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent, “Deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”
And we stand with the NAACP in its statement today: “Race plays an undeniable role in shaping the identities of and quality of life for Black Americans. In a society still scarred by the wounds of racial disparities, the Supreme Court has displayed a willful ignorance of our reality.”
As faith leaders and organizers, we pledge to address the injustice of this ruling in our congregations, to educate ourselves and our communities about the ongoing effects of racism and the need for affirmative action as well as for reparations and reconciliation. We believe change is possible in ourselves, in each other, and in institutions and systems of oppression. We pledge to the Black communities in particular, to all BIPOC communities and all those affected by this step backward to do all that we can to move forward together. We all benefit from a racially integrated society, and we recognize the need for interventions like affirmative action to move us forward. To quote a South African freedom song from the anti-apartheid movement, “We shall not give up the fight, we have only started.” This ruling is our call to action.
Revs. Jim Mitulski, Marlyn Bussey and Penny Nixon
Peninsula Solidarity Cohort
