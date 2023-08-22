Editor,
Editor,
“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes.”
That’s what Donald Trump said to Georgia’s secretary of state when he was pressuring him to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia.
This is just one piece of the evidence that led a grand jury of everyday Georgians to indict former President Donald Trump and key allies — including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — on 41 criminal charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Trump led a criminal conspiracy that included 18 co-defendants and 30 unindicted co-conspirators to commit fraud and illegally reverse the will of Georgia voters, even though Trump and his team already knew he’d lost.
When all else failed, the Jan. 6 insurrection was Trump’s last desperate attempt to cling to power. Elected officials and law enforcement officers were attacked, simply for doing their jobs — acting on the will of the people and certifying the election results. It was violent, destructive and in some cases, fatal.
There can be no more serious crime than a conspiracy to overturn the foundation of our democracy itself: the vote of the American people. Fame, fortune and former office cannot and should not prevent someone from standing trial and being held accountable for their crimes.
Byravan Viswanathan
San Mateo
(1) comment
Dear Byravan - do you believe we need another rehash of talking points provided by the Democrats and the corrupt Biden cabal? You are clearly not a lawyer but you are assuming that the trash from the most of the media is an objective evaluation of what has been going on. The louder they scream that our democracy is at stake, the more they undermine our republic's judicial process. Based on what I can observe, most of the indictments are insinuations and protected by our First Amendment.. None will eventually prevail in our court system. It is all designed to keep Biden's only opponent from running. Biden's bunch has taken equity to a new level by copying the political process prevalent in Cuba and Nicaragua. That is the threat to our democracy, not a few phone calls made by a former President. On another note, the media is complicit in propping up Biden by refusing to even acknowledge that there are major corruption scandals breaking at the WH, that Hunter Biden's laptop was indeed real and that the AG is probably the most duplicitous person to hold that office.
