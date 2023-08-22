Editor,

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Dear Byravan - do you believe we need another rehash of talking points provided by the Democrats and the corrupt Biden cabal? You are clearly not a lawyer but you are assuming that the trash from the most of the media is an objective evaluation of what has been going on. The louder they scream that our democracy is at stake, the more they undermine our republic's judicial process. Based on what I can observe, most of the indictments are insinuations and protected by our First Amendment.. None will eventually prevail in our court system. It is all designed to keep Biden's only opponent from running. Biden's bunch has taken equity to a new level by copying the political process prevalent in Cuba and Nicaragua. That is the threat to our democracy, not a few phone calls made by a former President. On another note, the media is complicit in propping up Biden by refusing to even acknowledge that there are major corruption scandals breaking at the WH, that Hunter Biden's laptop was indeed real and that the AG is probably the most duplicitous person to hold that office.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription