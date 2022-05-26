Editor,
Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it; it flies with the final breath of each woman and man in uniform who died to protect it. Yes, it’s true, many of us real Americans wore a different uniform but we all carried the same flag.
Emile Manara
Brisbane
Former Marine
