Editor,
When it comes to issues such as the new COVID-19 rescue bill, you can tell the differences between political parties. The differences between political parties are that the Democrats want to give the working classes a break, while the Republicans want to break the working classes. Republicans are worried that if you give an out of work person an extra $600, they would not seek employment. The Democrats are worried that it is not safe to go back to work or school. Besides that, there are not that many jobs around since so many businesses are out of business due to the pandemic.
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.