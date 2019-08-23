Editor,
Letter writer Robert Nice in his letter “Baltimore,” (San Mateo Daily Journal, Aug. 3 edition) apparently heard that a band of Baltimore residents protested President Trump’s criticism of their city. I heard that too. But I also heard that many more phoned the White House thanking Trump for calling attention to the plight of their city and the ineptitude of the local politicians to put creative solutions into effect.
My comment is that, since it’s mostly Democrats who run the majority of our deteriorating big cities, is there a single one running for national office that we can seriously consider? Roosevelt and Kennedy would be ashamed of them.
Aric Leavitt
Santa Clara
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.