Editor,
I am truly proud of the citizens of Baltimore protesting about what the president of their nation said about them. It’s about time that citizens all over this nation let our president know that he cannot just say whatever he wants. What he doesn’t understand is that the places and people he chooses to criticize are the people and places he is supposed to represent. Although protesting makes a good point, the best way to get your point across is to vote. We are tired of hearing it.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.