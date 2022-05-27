Editor,

On June 7, San Mateo County voters have a chance to vote for a far better sheriff than we have now. This vote will be decisive, with no later run-off. Those of us who have been urging for years that Sheriff Bolanos stop turning people over to ICE, and who have noted with dismay the injuries and deaths inflicted on unarmed civilians on his watch, are not impressed with a few very delayed changes.

Christina Corpus, a police captain with 20 years experience including multiple leadership roles, brings plans for increased accountability and better handling of mental health crises together with community involvement and better training for deputies — long overdue. Join me in voting for Christina Corpus for sheriff.

Gail Sredanovic

Menlo Park

