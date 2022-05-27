Editor,
On June 7, San Mateo County voters have a chance to vote for a far better sheriff than we have now. This vote will be decisive, with no later run-off. Those of us who have been urging for years that Sheriff Bolanos stop turning people over to ICE, and who have noted with dismay the injuries and deaths inflicted on unarmed civilians on his watch, are not impressed with a few very delayed changes.
Christina Corpus, a police captain with 20 years experience including multiple leadership roles, brings plans for increased accountability and better handling of mental health crises together with community involvement and better training for deputies — long overdue. Join me in voting for Christina Corpus for sheriff.
Gail Sredanovic
Menlo Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.