Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “Copy and Paste: Bias, Ignorance, Hypocrisy” by Michael Oberg. Everything you say is true, however, Trump never campaigned on a socialistic platform as Bernie does. Bernie wants you to do as he says, not as he does ... see the difference? Isn’t it only hypocrisy if you don’t practice what you preach?
Robert Lingaas
Rocklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.