Lester Gee’s letter titled “Hypocrisy of Bernie,” in the March 3 edition of the Daily Journal, clearly shows his talent for “rebroadcasting” Fox TV News’ recent episode with its lies and false claims against Bernie Sanders. However, Gee clearly does not know the meaning of the word “hypocrisy.” Gee complains Bernie is a millionaire and owns three homes. Yet, at the same time, Trump owns millions of residential units and commercial properties. Isn’t that hypocrisy Lester Gee? Gee complains that Bernie flies around in a private jet, while campaigning for climate change. Trump flies in a taxpayer paid jet nearly every week or weekend, to rallies, or to his golf courses. Isn’t that hypocrisy Lester Gee? Gee complains that Bernie doesn’t pay his campaign staff high wages. Trump has a history not paying his contractors and sub-contractors who did work on his properties. Isn’t that hypocrisy Lester Gee? Finally, Gee claims that Bernie never addressed (unproven) sexual harassment of women who worked on his campaign. In 2016, Trump was caught on live TV (audio only) stating he enjoyed touching women’s private parts. Isn’t that hypocrisy Lester Gee?
Lester Gee, please check the facts and double-check the meaning of words before you write a “hit piece” on anyone, including Bernie. Otherwise, people might get the idea that you don’t know what you are talking about. And, we wouldn’t want that to happen, would we?
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
(3) comments
Michael- Trump isn't the one promoting socialism now is he? the hypocrisy of Sanders is that he is the do as I say not as I do kind of guy. By the way, I'm pulling for Bernie to win the nomination of the sad Democrat party. Go Bernie!!!!
Such vitriol, are we not all Americans?
Chris, So, what on flat Earth does Bernie’s promotion of “socialism”, meaning socialized capitalism, have to do with the fact the he owns a couple of homes? You still don’t understand what the more progressives mean by the word “socialism”? Do you really think that people in the “socialized” Scandinavian countries don’t own their homes, mountain and coastal cabins, and businesses, or that we “socialists” here don’t own our homes and businesses? Try to educate yourself before you attack someone else on false premises, or keep quiet about things you obviously don’t grasp.
