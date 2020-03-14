Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “Copy and Paste: Bias, Ignorance, Hypocrisy” by Michael Oberg. I’m afraid it’s Michael who is ignorant of the true meaning of the word “hypocrisy.” I’m not a big fan of President Trump, but he never claimed to be a socialist. The only “social” thing the gentleman believes in is Social Darwinism.
Yes, he’s immoral — yes, he’s a liar — but he never claimed to be pure as the driven snow. On the other hand, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has gained a reputation and an image to uphold — that’s what happens when you claim you’re a socialist. You can’t be a socialist and a slumlord in the same breath. If you call yourself a socialist and you’re not paying your campaign staff a decent wage, you’re a hypocrite. It’s as simple as that and no matter of manipulation is gonna make it otherwise.
I’d like to pose a more serious question though. Would Bernie Sanders have stood a ghost of a chance to become a frontrunner in the elections if he didn’t have the money that he does? I think not. So we’re having a battle between a filthy rich socialist and two filthy rich capitalists. Not a single candidate has any idea of what it’s like to be poor, homeless or one paycheck away from becoming homeless. It’s the Battle of the Titans, if you will. That’s the reason I refuse to vote in 2020. I truly don’t believe a vote of a former upper-middle-class person who lost everything will matter.
Tatiana Lyulkin
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.