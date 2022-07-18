Editor,
I just finished the latest installment of the Jan. 6 congressional inquiry on CSPAN. I was totally impressed with how these members of Congress have left no stone unturned and no subpoena unanswered. They are showing the American people what can be done when the Congress of the United States sets its mind to fulfilling its obligation to hold not only members of Congress, but the president and the American people accountable for these seditious acts.
I can only hope that the Congress shows such diligence in uncovering the truth.
But when it came to the important things, the 1963 coup d’état and murder of President John F. Kennedy, and in 1968 murders of a senator, U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy, and a prominent civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King — and let’s not forget 9/11 — their “investigation” was nothing more than a whitewash.
We’re watching millions of taxpayer dollars wasted on the prosecution of a carnival barker sideshow con man and a handful of idiots.
But, then again, that’s the reason why we have the “Con” in “Congress.”
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
