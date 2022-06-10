Editor,
Everyone should be able to access and afford the medication they need in order to live the healthiest life possible. As drug prices have risen, insurers are shifting costs to consumers and families are suffering, unable to afford the medications they need. This is putting families here in our state and across the country at risk because outrageously high drug prices are preventing them from maintaining their health. We cannot be silent as this continues.
No one should have to ration medications in a country as rich as our own.
The half a trillion dollars in savings that would result from giving Medicare more negotiating power could be used to expand our nation’s health care infrastructure and ensure that every person has access to the care they need.
Ending the pharmaceutical industry’s monopoly control over drug pricing is beyond overdue.
The current baby formula crisis which was caused by Abbott’s failure to invest in basic maintenance and safety procedures because they were giving senior executives massive pay raises is a clear sign that the status quo is no longer sustainable.
Congress’ top priority must be to address the outrageous list prices that manufacturers charge, which drive up costs throughout the system.
The repercussions are horrendous when our loved ones skip medication. Whether they have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or other chronic conditions, skipping medication can lead to deteriorating health and even premature death. It’s time for everyone to work together to rein in rising prescription drug prices so we can improve the health and save the lives of countless Americans.
Val Farrelly
San Mateo
