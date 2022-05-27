Editor,
I am writing you to express my concerns about the increase in violence in San Mateo. Some of our local recreational parks have been used as a place to have “fun” with the consumption of alcohol and recreational cannabis. Prevention is the key, we need to educate our community about the consequences of the use and abuse of alcohol and other drugs.
Hopefully, when school ends and summer starts, we have more available activities for our children and youth. Mental Health should be a priority for all of us.
Adriana Espinoza
San Mateo
