Editor,
The San Mateo County Community College District recently announced that fall classes will continue to be online. I do not understand or agree with this decision. All adults will have the opportunity to be vaccinated well before the first day of school. Why should our students have to suffer through another semester of remote learning? The mental health issues of remote learning on younger students are well documented. Our young adults are also at risk. I urge the Trustees to reconsider for the well being of the students they have pledges to serve.
Elizabeth Rossi
San Carlos
