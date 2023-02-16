Editor,
San Mateo Daily Journal reporter Sierra Lopez did an excellent job of reporting the behind the scene benefits that former college district chancellor Ron Galatolo received for many years from developers for awarding their firms community college building contracts. Low bid contracts that would skyrocket in price by numerous change orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.