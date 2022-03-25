Editor,
We’re in a hot phase of Cold War II with China, Russia, Iran against the western alliance that controls 70% of the world’s economy and most of the technology in use — so far. But China’s on track to surpass the U.S. economy by 2030. It’s a race between authoritarian governments and free societies. The winner will be the side with the fastest economic growth.
Putin resorted to warfare as a distraction from Russia’s oligarchic authoritarian economy that’s shrunk 26% since 2013 because it can’t compete with market economies. Russia's standard of living is far below other European countries. It has very high alcoholism and HIV rates and a negative population growth despite being oil rich. Russia had a chance to reform when the USSR collapsed in 1990 but the oligarchs bought up its major companies for “pennies” on the ruble. Oligarchs, like Putin, still control 89% of Russia’s wealth.
Our objective is clear. The western alliance has to maximize economic growth as its best defense. We and our allies must increase conventional defense spending and especially anti-aircraft systems. We need to add more countries to our alliance and joint the TPP trade alliance. We need to accelerate quality education particularly in the sciences. Interestingly the United States has more people working on artificial intelligence than China due to Chinese immigrants who prefer to live and work in a free country. It is essential to humanity that free societies prevail over authoritarian ones.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
