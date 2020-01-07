Editor,
It looks like Cmdr. Bone Spurs is playing at soldiers once again. And again, the lives of countless real people are being put into play with his chaotic decisions. Always the bully, he looks to dare the weaker person to step over that line. Laws are for other people to observe. Laws are for the weak. Laws don’t apply to him. Unfortunately, he’s not the first to pursue this sort of behavior. No need to document that here. Still to continue with this disgusting behavior is to keep us mired in previous centuries and to set us up for retaliation somewhere sometime that will be unknown to us until it happens. Naturally, it will be other peoples lives that will feel the consequences.
We are in desperate need of far more enlightened leadership than the debased quality of leadership we now have. The good part is that far better options abound this coming November.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
