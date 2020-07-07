Editor,
In her letter of June 27, 2020, “Justification for Redwood City top salaries” Gloria Maldonado compares the salaries of Redwood City’s city manager and city attorney to those of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The qualifications for governor/lieutenant governor are U.S. citizen and California resident for the preceding five years; not been convicted of certain felonies; be a registered voter, and have a valid California driver’s license.
The qualifications for attorney general are the same with the addition of having been admitted to practice before the California Supreme Court for a period of at least five years immediately preceding election.
Contrast that with the requirements for city manager and city attorney of Redwood City.
City manager: Five years of progressively responsible experience in a top managerial capacity in a large municipal organization; equivalent to a master’s degree with major course work in public or business administration.
City attorney: Seven years experience practicing law with at least five years of substantial municipal law in California; two years experience as a lead/supervisor within a city attorney or county counsel office; equivalent to a juris doctor.
It would appear our city manager is qualified to be governor /lieutenant governor but neither Gavin nor Elena can be city manager and our city attorney need only apply and pay a fee to practice before the California Supreme Court in which case she would qualify to be attorney general but Xavier cannot be our city attorney.
Barb Valley
Redwood City
