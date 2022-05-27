Editor,
I’m writing to encourage your readers to support Christina Corpus for San Mateo County sheriff. If she wins, she will be the first Latina sheriff in California’s history. But, more importantly, Christina is open to community input.
In spite of years of community efforts to get Bolanos to change his policy of cooperation with ICE, San Mateo County transferred more people to ICE than all the other Bay Area counties combined. He did not update his policy until facing reelection and, even then, he ‘suspended’ the program instead of coming out with a definitive statement.
George Floyd’s murder was a pivotal moment when we as a society could no longer deny that institutional racism exists and law enforcement practices need to change. In our own little corner of the world, we can create a more tolerant, more effective law enforcement agency. As Bernie Sanders says, “We must always remember that change almost never happens from the top down, it happens from the bottom up.”
Christina has embraced the group Fixin’ San Mateo County whose goal is to establish an effective community-based Sheriff Oversight Board, to address resident complaints, investigate issues, and make policy and practice recommendations. Bolanos does not support them.
Christina Corpus is the current Millbrae police chief and has 21 years of experience in the Sheriff’s Office. She advocates for training, accountability and mental health services. She wants to rebuild relationships with the immigrant community to restore trust with the Sheriff’s Office.
Vote for Christina Corpus for sheriff.
Sue Henkin-Haas
San Gregorio
