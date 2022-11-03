Editor,
Editor,
In Belmont, we can choose between a mayoral candidate who is fully engaged with the community and focused on the future, and one who’s disengaged, resting on his laurels, and focused on the past.
Julia Mates engages with principals, school administrators, and police to ensure there is a real connection between our city and school safety. She also served on the public safety subcommittee that increased transparency to the public, revised police procedures, and created a special unit for mental health calls.
Julia is making progress on our new community center and pool. She’s taken action to create its 501(c)(3) fundraising foundation. She led council when it was forced to move to district elections, and shepherded the challenging process using steady leadership and strived for a consensus among the council. Stanford plans 700,000 square feet of development at NDNU, which will be the biggest change to the city in a generation. Mates is ready to work with Stanford on traffic and revenue issues and to protect our neighborhoods. While at the last City Council meeting, Lieberman had to recuse himself from even listening to a presentation from Stanford on the project and can’t be involved in any negotiations.
Mates has her finger on the pulse of Belmont residents, visiting neighborhoods, and works hard for us every day — not just during election season. At this point in his 17-year reign, Lieberman is just mailing it in. It’s time for new leadership with Julia.
Warren Nishikawa
Belmont
