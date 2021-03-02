Editor,
So are we seeing the Republican Party heading for some sort of “Bugs Bunny dictatorship?”
It has that appearance with the likes of Mitch McConnell stating the ex-president was responsible for the riot at the Capitol but that he'll support him in any re-election bid. That QAnon types deserve a hearing and be taken seriously even though they’re speaking from another planet. That the ex-president did really win but hey let’s pretend all those Trump appointed judges didn’t toss his cases.
So we have an organization that likes to defy reality and coddle fantasy as well as work toward newer, larger forms of voter suppression and gerrymandering going forward. They recognize that if the public is allowed to play by the rules of fairness and democracy there is little chance of their return to power. I’d say replacing the elephant with Bugs ought to be the order of the day, That’s all folks.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
