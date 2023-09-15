Editor,
Editor,
The ignorance displayed in Matt Grocott’s recent column “My beef with Terry” was breathtaking. Not just of humanity’s role in climate change but in a near complete lack of understanding about how science works.
While we often talk about “laws” of nature, these aren’t divine edicts that must be accepted through faith. They derive from rigorous, no-holds-barred intellectual warfare. Laymen are often amazed at the intense heat that’s routinely part of the process.
But it’s part and parcel of figuring out which theory best fits observation. Scientific “laws” are only ever contingently true; they are always subject to being overthrown. This means there will always be clashes and arguments about theory and the validity of data within the scientific community.
So how does a bystander (which most of us are) tell what’s “true?” By looking for consensus among experts. And not just any expert: You want to look to researchers who have focused their efforts on the topic. Always applying the standard of beyond a reasonable doubt, not the unattainable, and unscientific, total absence of doubt.
Even a brief survey of the relevant literature shows there is little doubt humans are playing a significant role in climate change. Could that view be wrong? Sure! Is it likely to be? No. Because the overwhelming weight of the data and expert analysis is that we are indeed cooking the planet.
Ignoring that is to bet heavily on an inside straight. No rational poker player does that and, we, as a society, shouldn’t either.
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
