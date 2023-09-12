In response to my Aug. 29 column, a reader sent a letter to the editor. I would like to respond to Terry Gibson of Burlingame.
The first comment of Terry’s I would like to address is: “My beef with Matt and with opinion pieces of this ilk is that, we, as a people, no longer have the luxury of complaining without offering a substantive alternative.”
Terry, this honestly is your stance? Using your logic, our right to levy grievances against the government per the Bill of Rights is null and void unless we also offer a solution. You might retort that is not what you meant. You only meant I should not write columns citing problems without offering solutions. However, my last two columns were about the government forcing us into electric vehicles, whether we liked it or not. Therefore, my last two columns were essentially grievances against our government. More specifically, against Gov. Newsom and his appointed California Air Resources Board.
If, Terry, I must offer solutions, here’s one: voters should vote politicians of Gavin Newsom’s ilk out of office and swap out his appointees to CARB as soon as possible.
When Terry writes, “we no longer have the luxury,” that sounds to me like an emergency situation. I’ve noticed lately how government officials have taken to declaring emergencies and then dismantling the Bill of Rights under cloak of the same. How convenient. If all it takes to undermine the Bill of Rights is to declare an emergency, then the government will declare emergency after emergency until all our rights are abolished. What comes to mind is the quote by Lord Acton: “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Terry continues: “Is global warming (a term never mentioned by Matt) a threat to our civilization? If not, let’s party! But if it is, if one accepts the science presented by the IPCC and others, we need to figure out some solutions, quickly.”
There’s Terry’s “aha statement,” as in, “aha, the emergency is the threat of global warming.” (I didn’t use the term “global warming” because I didn’t need to but, regardless, many are confused. On any given day, which is the correct terminology? Is it “global warming” or is it “climate change?” The latter, by the way, is awfully convenient since the climate is always changing. Perhaps a follow-up letter is in order to explain which it is and/or why the change in terminology).
If we are to go with “climate change,” two questions come to mind: A). is the change anything we have an iota of control over and, B). is it changing dramatically because of what we are doing and, therefore, should quickly change?
Terry, of course, cites the IPCC and “others.” I don’t know if “others” means people like Al Gore, John Kerry, Jane Fonda, Leonardo DiCaprio or Greta Thunberg, none of whom are scientists. Or maybe “others” refers to a list of scientists. It’s unclear.
Well, if scientists is what is meant, we could argue all day over our respective lists. For my position, I would cite those 1,609 scientists from all over the world who recently signed a declaration stating, “there is no climate emergency.” Furthermore, “they strongly oppose the harmful, unrealistic, net-zero CO2 policy” being pushed by policy advisers and politicians.
The comeback to my list would surely be the claim that mine are low level scientists of no significance. To which I would present at least one example, such as Nobel Laureate, John Clauser, honored with the Nobel Prize for physics in 2022.
Instead of debating lists, however, let’s consider some facts. A single average thunderstorm releases 10 million kilowatt hours of energy into the atmosphere per duration. That is equivalent to the energy released by a 20-ton nuclear warhead. The potential of a severe thunderstorm can produce ten to a hundred times that amount of energy.
At any given moment, hundreds of thunderstorms are active around the globe, totaling some 16 million a year. As a result of those storms, lightning strikes the globe over 100 times a second, meaning several million bolts reach the Earth each day. One can hardly imagine the tremendous amount of energy released into the atmosphere by these storms daily.
Question: From where is the energy derived that powers and is released by these storms? All scientists agree on this fact: All weather systems on Earth are driven by power from the sun. Amazingly, only one-billionth of the energy coming from the sun actually reaches the Earth. Yet, in one second, the energy from sun to Earth is greater than all mankind has produced since he began producing energy.
Climate change? No argument it exists. Our contribution? Basically zero.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
