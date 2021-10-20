Editor,
This letter is in response to Michael Oberg’s letter in the Oct. 16 issue of the Daily Journal. Mr. Oberg states that the agreement to end our presence in Afghanistan was signed by President Trump. That is true, and is one of the best decisions Trump made while in office. Mr. Oberg then goes on with the illogical conclusion that Trump is therefore to blame for the chaotic and disorganized withdrawal from Afghanistan, which happened under the Biden administration’s watch. This conclusion is illogical because no Trump officials oversaw the withdrawal, Trump himself was not “calling the shots,” and the Pentagon was wholly acting under the supervision of Biden and his appointees. Any errors in the execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan are to be attributed to Joe Biden and to our military leaders. Mr. Oberg makes the fallacious claim that Afghanis falling from flying airplanes is due to the ignorance and incompetence of President Trump, when Trump merely made the decision to end a 20 year war in Afghanistan. Good decision, but terrible execution on the withdrawal.
This propensity for the current administration to blame their woes on the previous administration is indicative of a wish to escape blame, is grasping at straws, is making Trump a convenient excuse for a precipitous fall in approval numbers and is the go-to line for many of Biden’s supporters, one of whom has told me that Trump set an elaborate political trap in Afghanistan for Joe Biden. I do not share that view.
James Constantino
Daly City
