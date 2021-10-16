Editor,
This letter is in response to William Affonso’s letter ‘Guts yes, brains no,’ in the Oct. 11 issue of the Daily Journal. Mr. Affonso conveniently leaves out the most important fact about America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and that is, the agreement to end the war in Afghanistan and withdraw U.S. and allied troops, was approved and signed by Trump, while he was in office. Trump’s own incompetence and ignorance is the reason why the withdrawal was so chaotic and disorganized. It is also the reason why America left millions of dollars worth of military equipment in Afghanistan. Biden had nothing to do with the signing of such a poor agreement with the Taliban, as Biden wasn’t even elected President yet!
So, all the negative things that Mr. Affonso is blaming Biden should be blamed on Trump’s incompetence and ignorance, not Biden. Mr. Affonso, please get your facts and history of events straight. President Biden was left “holding the bag” when he was elected president and has had to clean up all of Trump’s messes and screw-ups.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
