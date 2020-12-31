Editor,
A recent letter suggested that COVID-19 “by design or accident” is a Chinese biological attack on America. Yes indeed, and it exposes our vulnerability to such attacks, especially if they come during a Republican administration. Our enemies now know they can depend on millions of anti-mask conservatives to help spread the disease while downplaying its danger or even denouncing it as a hoax. Because our powerful military is powerless to defend us against these attacks, our only defense is civil defense, which conservatives say is unconstitutional. Thus we are almost defenseless.
Fake defenses don’t help. President Trump’s often-cited “China travel ban” last January didn’t actually ban travel from China. Chinese people could still fly here from the Chinese cities of Macau and Hong Kong. The latter city is a major transit hub in Asia. Americans and people of other nationalities were still allowed to travel here from anywhere in China. Even after the “China travel ban,” tens of thousands of travelers continued to arrive from China, and from everywhere else in the world. They weren’t tested upon arrival.
Trump’s naive belief that only some Chinese people were contagious was already proved wrong as the pandemic was spreading globally. In fact, our East Coast was infected by a different strain from Europe. The “China travel ban” fooled the gullible but not the virus.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
(1) comment
and what would you have done Tom? as you were obviously aware of the ramifications of this virus last February and knew exactly what to do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.