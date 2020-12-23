Editor,
David Cutler and Lawrence Summers at Harvard estimate that China’s COVID virus caused $19 trillion damage to the United States, or four times the cost of World War II in today’s dollars.
Yet 41% of voters believed Trump, not China was mostly responsible for our COVID deaths even though they are 35% lower than Sweden’s, 16% lower that France’s and 43% less than Italy’s.
China said in mid-January that the virus wasn’t very communicable as they closed down internal fights in China but allowed them to the rest of the world. It was Trump who shut down flights from China on Jan. 31 as Biden accused him of racism. Whether by design or accident, China stumbled on a new type of biological warfare to devastate the U.S. economy and cause 20,000 deaths without firing a shot.
Biden didn’t defeat Trump — Xi Jinping and lies in the American liberal media did.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(1) comment
Spot on, Mr. Kahl, except the election is not over so Biden has not defeated Trump.
