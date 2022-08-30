Every investor knows the importance of diversity. Putting all your eggs in one basket is very risky and the biotech sector is one of the riskiest to invest in. It generally does not do well when money is tight and for every company that hits a home run, there are dozens that strike out.
With this in mind, I have to wonder why every city along the Peninsula is going all in on biotech. Every day it seems like a new campus is being approved, often replacing established businesses. Time will tell if these bets pay off, but I would prefer to see a variety of businesses that utilize our local talent and produce products we use here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.