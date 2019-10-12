Editor,
In all of our struggles since 9/11, we have had only one Middle Eastern ally willing to actually stand up and fight with us in Iraq and Syria, the Kurds. President Donald Trump, who claims to value loyalty above all else, betrayed the Kurds and gave our erstwhile “ally,” Turkey, a green light to attack our friends. This treachery benefits all of our enemies in the area, Russia, Iran, Syria and the Islamic State group. Can we continue to entrust our foreign affairs to this corrupt and incompetent fool?
Tom Paine
Burlingame
