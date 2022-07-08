Editor,

Regarding Wednesday’s July 6 story, “East Belmont residents form advocacy group,” I do not live in the east Belmont area, but I think it is prudent residents are forming an advocacy group to protect their neighborhood from unfair and unbalanced development.

With Belmont’s upcoming City Council representation by district, it is only human nature that some councilmembers will tend to think and act parochially focusing on their immediate district. With the new district council representation, the new mayor will have to possess an overall citywide, big picture view and have the skill sets and leadership qualities to make sure all of Belmont is represented fairly, equitably and most importantly, not a dumping ground for projects to appease special interests.

David Altscher

Belmont

