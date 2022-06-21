Editor,
Mr. Goldstein’s June 15 letter is on point, the destruction of the Peninsula and the quality of life we worked so hard to be part of. We moved to the Peninsula looking for, and finding, a quality of life by working hard and buying homes here.
You realize your elected representatives don’t represent you. They are nothing but elected “politicians” who care about the big money boys who keep them in power, from the governor’s seat to the city councils in every community.
Gavin Newsom and Scott Weiner, with their insane Senate bills 9 and 10, have laid the foundation for the destruction of our quality of life on the Peninsula and California as a whole. Not only your local “representatives,” but your city attorneys should be the ones putting on the brakes to this insane legislation. The city attorney represents the city, and the city is its residents. The city attorneys of every community should be filing lawsuits against SB 9 and 10, yet we haven’t heard a word from them standing up for those they are supposed to represent. It’s what the people want, not what the state’s corporate long-arm money is pushing, bypassing the will of the residents.
The sad fact is that the two candidates running for Jackie Speier’s seat have already sold out the Peninsula and its residents to the highest bidders, the real estate and building trades, by supporting SB 9 and 10.
That’s not much of a democracy when one choice is worse than the other.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.