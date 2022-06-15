Editor,
June 9, front page, above the fold: “Huge campus OK’d.” So, obviously, we have NO jobs-to-housing imbalance on the Peninsula and we can tell RHNA to go pound sand. That’s the only obvious conclusion one can draw from South San Francisco approving this.
“Between 5,000 and 11,000 people will be employed at the campus,” and it will have a whopping 1,095 parking spaces. Yup, I would hire the geniuses who thought this was a good idea in a heartbeat, just so I could fire them. And they think being close to BART is sufficient? And let’s not forget the generous $25 million to the city and “$50 million in impact fees that would go to affordable housing and infrastructure upgrades.” Just how far do you think the combined $75 million will go in the Bay Area in 2022?
So, we have around 10,000 new people commuting to the Peninsula with no place to live and no place to park and everybody is just fine with that.
SMH.
D M Goldstein
Foster City
