Editor,
I take issue with many of the points Mr. Grocott attempts to make in his April 27 column, “The gun issue or is it?”
According to Mr. Grocott, we should take with a grain of salt, the studies of well-established, non-partisan organizations such as NPR and USAfacts.org but evidently the musings of Charlton Heston are beyond reproach.
Mr. Grocott lumps gun deaths together with all deaths from cancer and heart disease. But as much as 45% of cancer deaths are linked to modifiable behavior (cancer.org) — meaning that Mr. Grocott uses a grossly inflated number with which to compare gun deaths.
Mr. Grocott fails to make the obvious connection between gang violence in Central America and Mexico and the relative ease of purchasing guns in the United States (hint: the United States is right next door, the guns flow out the same way the drugs come in (PBS.org)).
He does, however, seem to have no trouble connecting gun violence to the skin color of the alleged victims and perpetrators which he confirms by citing Wikipedia, a source that would be unacceptable in a middle school classroom.
A healthy debate about the merits and limitations of gun control is sorely needed but if you come to the table with washed-up dead celebrities and Wikipedia then you are not worthy of participating in that conversation.
Christopher Barrious
South San Francisco
