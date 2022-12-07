Are there any overriding authorities to scrutinize the decisions made by individual municipalities to review the relevant environmental impact studies that seem to focus only on local plans? The MTC, of which I am not a fan, seems to be in a reactive mode and will just penalize those who have no choice but to use the roads.
Yet, cities including Millbrae, San Mateo, San Carlos and Redwood City proudly announce new massive developments with resulting high-tech workers but omit to consider adequate housing or feasible transportation for these workers. Is anyone in our bloated, distributed government structure connecting the dots?
Where is the Association of Bay Area Governments? Our critical housing shortage is caused by well-paid biotech and high-tech employees, thereby driving out folks in the service segment. The latter are conveniently brandished as underrepresented and, if lucky, are mollified with promises of affordable housing. From my perspective as a 40-year plus San Mateo County resident, our respective and collective governance is either callous or totally ignorant. They waste their time on political diversion such as reach codes, sea-level rise, climate change and equity but are unable or unwilling to address the real issues and carefully avoid third-rail problems that face us.
