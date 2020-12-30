Editor,

Great guest perspective in the Daily Journal of Dec. 23 about the history of Anson Burlingame. An impressive renaissance man for sure. As his ideas of mutual respect and tolerance of China of the 19th century and its immigrants to our country were sadly way before their time and not of the mainstream for sure. I wonder what would be his reaction if he happened to stop by his namesake city of today which although he never lived in it, might he relate to the present day lack of respect for the less represented citizens who occupy the “East of El Camino Real” portion of town?

Would he support district elections which would depart from the historic lock on governance by the “West of El Camino Real” population and their oblivious behavior excluding the somewhat less well off portions of town? Would he be more sympathetic to groups such as “Housing for All Burlingame” started by Cindy Cornell which tries to represent the needs of all citizens regarding housing opportunities. Just a thought.

Mike Caggiano

San Mateo

