Editor,
They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. But that’s exactly what California’s been doing: sending politicians to Sacramento who do nothing to solve our state’s problems.
Annie Oliva is not your typical politician. I’ve never known her to pick a side just because it’s the Democratic or the Republican position. She just does what she believes to be the right solution. That’s what you need to do as a mother, a businesswoman and a city councilmember.
And it’s why Annie is the only candidate for state Senate with a plan to help our homelessness population get off the streets and into shelters, all while treating mental health and substance abuse. She’s also a housing advocate championing new homeowners and promoting smart development in Millbrae to build affordable housing near existing transit.
On March 3, voters should try something different for a change and send Annie Oliva to represent Sacramento.
Irma Schleusz
Millbrae
