I am responding to the column, “The new ‘iProduct’” by Matt Grocott in the Oct. 8 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Only a rabid Trump supporter would make a statement like, “doing good for the country,” referring to Trump’s presidency. Tell me, Mr. Grocott, one good thing Trump has done for this country. Don’t tell me economy and unemployment, because that was handed to him by a man he’s not fit to be in the same room with. Trump has insulted and ridiculed great Americans who served disabled people, all minorities, our best allies, anyone who wants to save our planet from the damage we have done to it, women and LGBT people, did I miss anyone?
He has pledged love and support for the leaders of the worst countries on the planet in terms of human rights. He is showing himself unfit to hold the current office and needs to be removed as soon as possible. In fact, he never should never have been elected in the first place. And for that, we can thank Mr. Grocott and the others who fell for his lies. Well done, sir.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
Trump 2020. Keep America Great. Get ready for four more years Steve.
