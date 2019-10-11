Editor,
I am responding to Matt Grocott’s column “The new ‘iProduct’” in the Oct. 8 Daily Journal. In his column, Mr. Grocott takes a swipe at younger people, claiming that they have no patience when it comes to “idle conversation” and immediately reach for their phones instead of speaking the first thing that comes to mind. If the author sat down and had a conversation with a person under 30 on a semi-regular basis, I think he’d see things differently. Mr. Grocott would be pleased to find that many Millennials and Gen-Zers are quite articulate and put down their phones when engaged in “idle conversation.”
Later in the column, Mr. Grocott paints Nancy Pelosi’s recent announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump as nothing more than a sham. Mr. Grocott, the impeachment inquiry is anything but a sham, rather it is a long-overdue public reckoning with this administration’s brazen lawlessness and unconstitutional, criminal behavior.
It is now readily apparent that President Trump, Vice President Pence, and several of President Trump’s aides, including Rudy Giuliani, have spent a staggering amount of time over the past year clumsily attempting to coerce foreign governments into fabricating evidence that they hope will damage Mr. Trump’s political rivals and boost his own campaign. Trump’s own tweet from Oct. 3, 2019, demonstrates the gaslighting and projecting techniques that he and his reverential supporters employ on a daily basis: “This isn’t about a campaign, this is about corruption on a massive scale.”
John Thompson
San Mateo
