Crime is rising to all time highs under progressive DA’s “catch and release” of serious criminals who kill police officers and hurt poor neighborhoods. Funerals for the murdered police officers shot in New York should be a major turning point against progressive DAs.
Inflation is eroding incomes as Democrats’ spending priorities and increased regulation misallocate capital needed to grow our economy, jobs and incomes. Green policies need to be aligned with the reality of technology and the need for “always on power” as well as its regressive tax on everyone. Teachers and children need to return to school.
COVID restrictions should be eliminated nationwide for all but those with compromising health problems. Biden would be well advised to revamp his presidency with all new appointments and a bipartisan approach to governance that more closely reflects an evenly divided Congress that may soon have a Republican majority. Newsom should take heed.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
