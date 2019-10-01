Editor,
There is nothing wrong with providing a better life for our fellow Americans, and European socialism was one way to go about it some 35 years ago when China was still recovering from Mao Zedong’s ruling. The issue that we face today is the very aggressive Chinese state capitalism and the race for economical primacy into which it forces us.
No nation has infinite resources, and the way it allocates them between growth investment and consumption in the form of social benefits determines who comes on top. I wonder what would happen to any newly found socialistic prosperity in America if the Chinese currency were to replace the dollar as the reserve currency pegged to gold? I am asking this question because the Chinese seem to be very deliberate about giving priority to growing their economy and buying huge amounts of gold over implementing a single-payer national health care system. The public outcry against the current private system is huge and openly acknowledged by officials and yet the Chinese accept the sacrifice needed for the common goal.
Japan gave us a similarly determined race until they ran out of resources and people; China has assimilated that lesson and has the coordination and the capacity to dwarf us. Despite rosy campaign promises, any future American leader will have to keep up with China and allocate our national resources in lockstep with them. Our chances of getting a public, single payer health care system are zero and our Democrats know it.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
