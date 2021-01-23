Editor,
You were definitely unique. I have never experienced a year like you before, and I hope I never do again. You were not the kindest, but I want to thank you.
Thank you for giving me patience. You were a year of constant waiting. Waiting to see my family and friends again, waiting to go back to school, waiting for a vaccine, waiting for you to be over. As you went on, however, that waiting seemed to vanish, and I was more focused on the present than the future. I now had all the time in the world. I had time to listen to new music, to exercise, to study for my permit test. Now, patience comes more easily to me because I had a lot of practice with it this past year.
Thank you for helping me truly appreciate the little things in life. Who knew going to Safeway could be so exciting? I didn’t have any big plans, like sleeping over at a friend’s house or going on a vacation, but I eventually noticed little aspects of each day that made me smile. It wasn’t until my life stopped that I got to sit back and realize how lucky I am to have it.
Finally, thank you for making me stronger. You were tough, but I was tougher. You taught me that though it’s easier to think positively when you’re winning, it definitely helps when you’re losing. My attitude in the coming years will be better because of you. Once the pandemic ends and your reign of terror is officially over, I will be more confident and will do whatever it takes to make my life as great as it can be.
Kira Cory
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.