Editor,
Never have I ever collectively read so much ignorance, disrespect and lack of knowledge about the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law in America, then after I read three letters to the editor from Trump supporters Scott Abramson, Tony Favero and Joe Guttenbeil (“Iran should sue America,” “Congressional inquistion” and “Am I missing something?” in the Dec. 9 edition of the Daily Journal).
Even a first year lawyer could prosecute President Donald Trump and win in a court of law with all the evidence that has been piling up against him. The lying or distortion of evidence and truth of these letter writers doesn’t do Trump any good; there’s too much documented evidence from the Mueller investigation and the current House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry.
I am wondering if these three Trump-supporting letter writers are really in a “Best Liar For Trump” contest or something. I heard that the winner of the contest receives a trip to the White House to have dinner with the president. The menu includes a hamburger, French fries and a Coke. Gee, I don’t know who to vote for.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
