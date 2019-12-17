Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “A collection of lies” by Michael Oberg in the Dec. 16 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Does anyone else find it ironic that in his response, Mr. Oberg said there was so much evidence against Trump, yet didn’t actually mention one factual piece of evidence being used against Trump? Probably because he doesn’t understand the difference between fact and hearsay. Like I previously stated, but he cares not to point out, not one of four legal scholars called to testify in the inquiry could find evidence of a single fact in the 300 page Schiff report. If I’m wrong about that, please say so while producing facts, not just opinion to back it up. Finally, you can make or debate a point without having to resort to insults to try and make your point.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
Nobody said cleaning up the swamp in DC was going to be easy. The good news is that we have the right man in Trump to clean this toxic mess up. Vote for Trump in 2020 and let him finish the job.
