What will San Mateo look like in 10 years? Twenty? How about the greater Bay Area? Choices made today will affect future generations long after the decision-makers are gone. Year’s end is when many reflect on the past to improve the future.

Lizzy Siegle

Lizzy Siegle

We’ll draw inspiration from one of the most revered times in Bay Area history: the good old days. But what made the old days so good? Hint — it boiled down to housing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Terence Y
Terence Y

I didn’t realize we solved our California water crisis. How can we support more housing when supposedly, we’re in a drought and are supposed to conserve water? And how can you build more housing when you tack on additional developer fees and assessments – which buyers will repay? BTW, fire seasons have been exacerbated by the lack of fire control measures, not any man-made climate change. Speaking of climate change, we could use a dose of it to counteract this nationwide cold snap. Where’s that global warming when you need it?

Report Add Reply
Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Well Lizzie - do you really believe "Picture a compact, walkable, European city — this is what a future of abundant housing can look like. This is a happier, brighter future," that these folks in human warehouses would not prefer to live in the suburbs? You clearly have not lived among them. They are not all that happy but have no choice and make the best of it. In those high density housing areas there are choked streets and parking lost full of cars that provide for an escape from the drudgery of living in stacked housing. I wonder how many Hillsborough residents are itching to move into high density housing? Isn't that why they moved to that town to begin with, to get out of congested areas?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription