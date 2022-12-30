This is in response to Lizzie Siegle’s guest perspective on Dec. 27, (“Why the Peninsula needs more homes for the holidays”). Her article states that we should allow high density in single family areas, stating it will make the Bay Area safer. I fail to see how putting people closer together will make them safer.
I wonder if while suggesting these critical changes she includes the areas she has lived and is presently living in, mainly Hillsborough and San Francisco Nob Hill. I seriously doubt these areas would accept these kinds of changes.
Our housing problems are not a lack of housing, it’s a problem of too many people in such a small area. We need to stop inviting big companies to move to our area without providing housing for the employees they bring with them.
I grew up in San Mateo in what Lizzie called the good old days. We’ve changed the good old days we so happily enjoyed before to the problem days of now, which would you prefer.
