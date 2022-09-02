Julie Lind

Julie Lind 

Most folks have heard the saying/seen the bumper sticker: “Unions — the people who brought you the weekend.” This Labor Day weekend, we ask you to remember why we celebrate and reflect on the positive impact that unions have had and continue to have on our society. Weekends off, overtime pay/the eight-hour day, OSHA protections, child labor laws, paid leave, workers comp, wage laws, Social Security, free public education and so much more would not have happened without the American labor movement. And organized labor continues to lead the critical work to protect and enhance these rights and benefits through our collective efforts.

In San Mateo County, the labor movement has made tremendous progress over the past year. We’ve fought together for fair contracts, lobbied for critical legislation at all levels of government, advocated for racial and economic justice, and helped put labor champions on the path to electoral victory. We’ve worked to support organizing efforts across sectors, expanded our community partnerships and banded together to improve the lives of working people throughout our county and beyond.

