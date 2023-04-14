When it comes to keeping the peace in our community, we are all responsible, and we all play a role. How we treat one another, how we speak about one another on social media like Nextdoor, how we conduct ourselves in civic discourse — all these dynamics shape the culture of inclusion, freedom and safety that most of us desire in a community. It is not news, however, that some of us feel more comfortable and safer than others. After the public murder of George Floyd, one of our daughters (16) wrote an essay about how unsafe she felt as a young black woman in the “bubble” of San Mateo.
Many law enforcement officers do an incredible job at helping to create a safe and inclusive San Mateo County, and Sheriff Christina Corpus is making many needed changes as are some police departments. For instance, San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini has launched Project Guardian, a registry for vulnerable persons. Families can identify their loved ones who have mental wellness issues or other issues that may make them more vulnerable. They get a sticker for their door and their name added to the database so, when a call is made, SMPD will know the situation before they arrive on scene. The Sheriff’s Office recently launched a similar program.
While these are huge steps forward in the right direction, we have a long way to go. For instance, statistics show that a Black person is 17 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement in San Mateo County than a white person and a Latino person is nearly two times more likely to be killed by law enforcement in San Mateo County than a white person. And statistically, Black people are nine times more likely to be arrested in San Mateo County than white people and Latino people are twice as likely to be arrested as compared to white people, and 77% of all arrests in San Mateo County were for low-level, non-violent offense, according to policescorecard.org/ca/sheriff/san-mateo-county.
And the most heartbreaking of all, in 2018 alone, law enforcement officers in San Mateo County killed three unarmed people with Tasers, all of whom were people of color who struggled with mental health issues.
As a group of 30 faith leaders in San Mateo County who have come together to form the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort, we are deeply troubled by these statistics showing that systemic racism, injustice, inequality and violence are occurring right in our own backyard. Drawing on our diverse spiritual traditions, we strive to create communities of compassion, justice and belonging on the Peninsula. We seek to reflect the rich diversity of the San Mateo County community, where nearly half of the population speaks a language other than English at home. And yet the statistics above indicate that people of color are less safe in our community than white people. Our deepest spiritual values demand justice for all and equal protection under the law because we believe that is the heart and soul of democracy.
In that spirit, the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort endorses Fixin’ San Mateo County’s efforts to establish independent civilian oversight of the San Mateo County sheriff, and we support the Board of Supervisors’ decision to explore creating oversight with a model that includes a civilian board and an inspector general. We hope that the supervisors will continue to work closely with Fixin’ San Mateo County, the new Sheriff Corpus and the community to ensure strong, independent and effective oversight that can be a model for other counties.
Oversight of the Sheriff’s Office through a community board shows a commitment to lifting up the leadership of those most affected by systemic racism and building unity across divisions. Creating oversight is an opportunity to dismantle unjust criminalization systems that target people of color and exploit poor communities to transform those systems into ones that value all humanity. Empowering people to participate in and engage with local systems and structures in our community can lead to meaningful and long-lasting change. We believe effective independent oversight of the sheriff is one in which law enforcement is accountable to and transparent with the community it serves. This, in turn, will build trust and understanding between the community and law enforcement. These are meaningful steps on the path toward justice and equality in San Mateo County.
We all play a role, and it takes a community to make real change.
The reverends Penny Nixon, Marlyn Bussey and Tovis Page are members of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.