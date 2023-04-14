When it comes to keeping the peace in our community, we are all responsible, and we all play a role. How we treat one another, how we speak about one another on social media like Nextdoor, how we conduct ourselves in civic discourse — all these dynamics shape the culture of inclusion, freedom and safety that most of us desire in a community. It is not news, however, that some of us feel more comfortable and safer than others. After the public murder of George Floyd, one of our daughters (16) wrote an essay about how unsafe she felt as a young black woman in the “bubble” of San Mateo.

Many law enforcement officers do an incredible job at helping to create a safe and inclusive San Mateo County, and Sheriff Christina Corpus is making many needed changes as are some police departments. For instance, San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini has launched Project Guardian, a registry for vulnerable persons. Families can identify their loved ones who have mental wellness issues or other issues that may make them more vulnerable. They get a sticker for their door and their name added to the database so, when a call is made, SMPD will know the situation before they arrive on scene. The Sheriff’s Office recently launched a similar program.

