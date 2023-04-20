A tragic death of a beloved bicyclist last week on Cañada Road might have been avoided, and future tragedies also avoided, if the speed limit there was simply reduced by San Mateo County.
On the afternoon of Monday, April 10, bicyclist Lester Legarda was fatally struck by a driver on a Cañada Road, a rural route popular among walkers, equestrians and bicyclists. Details of the crash scene suggest that the collision speed was high. Though the cause of the collision is still under investigation, visibility along Cañada Road was excellent. The posted speed limit was 50 mph.
Given the dominance of cars in our culture, I am certain your immediate reaction focuses on blaming the bicyclist: Was he wearing a helmet? Did he wear bright, visible clothing? Was he riding along the shoulder? Was he a good bike handler? Not surprisingly, the answer to all this is “yes.” You see, Lester was a member of Peninsula Velo, a large club and community of competitive cyclists. Our team uniform and helmet (which Lester wore) are bright orange and yellow. What’s more, Lester was also riding with a Garmin Varia, a car-detecting radar with a rear-facing bright red light. As a competitive bike racer, Lester was comfortable handling his bike at high speeds among large packs of cyclists. He also abided by our club’s rules of road etiquette — always “be nice” and share the road with others. I have no doubt that Lester was as visible, protected and experienced as any cyclist can be, and following the rules of the road.
So then why did more than 500 cyclists, family and close friends gather on the following cloudy Saturday morning to honor the passing of Lester Legarda? Because Lester was struck at a speed that made survival from the collision nearly impossible. It is simple physics that the faster an object moves, the more damage it will cause on impact. Data from the National Transportation Safety Board show the risk of death for a pedestrian struck by a car traveling 40 mph at over 85%. Yet, at 30 mph the risk of death drops to 45%. Clearly, even a 10 mph decrease in collision speed dramatically reduces the risk of death for pedestrians and cyclists.
One solution to prevent future tragedies along Cañada is tantalizingly simple — reduce the 50 mph speed limit. Sure, drivers will likely continue to exceed the speed limit. But just like the paint on the road that defines where drivers are supposed to drive, posted speed limits set expectations for acceptable driver behavior. Despite Cañada Road’s generous lane widths and long sight lines, there is absolutely no need for a speed limit of 50 mph. First, Cañada runs parallel to the Interstate 280, which posts an even higher limit of 65 mph. While Cañada Road may have been an essential thoroughfare prior to Interstate 280, today, there is limited need for thru-traffic on Cañada. Only Filoli and the Pulgas Water Temple park require travel along Cañada Road. Further, CHP SWITRS collision data confirms that Cañada Road is one of the most dangerous in the county, no doubt because of its high speed limit. It is no surprise that the portion of Cañada Road within the town of Woodside now has a speed limit of 35 mph. Sadly, this reduction resulted from residents taking action after an earlier tragedy on Cañada Road. My guess is that lowering the speed limit along the remainder of Cañada Road has never been a priority for San Mateo County.
I urge you to write/call/email your county supervisor and demand action to prevent further tragedies along Cañada Road through the simple act of reducing the speed limit. It is rare that an act so simple can result in a dramatic improvement in road safety with only modest inconvenience to most drivers. Though other measures can and should be done to improve road safety, changing the speed limit is the first step. A simple reduction in the posted speed limit could be done fairly quickly and at modest cost, given enough civic will. Finally, by lowering the limit, we acknowledge the inherent danger of automobiles traveling at high speeds and make a huge stride in lowering the chances of another fatality on Cañada Road.
County supervisors, in particular Honorable Ray Mueller (District 3; covering Cañada road), the bicycle community will be forever grateful to you for helping lower the speed limit on Cañada Road in honor of Lester’s untimely passing.
Andrew Hsu is the director of Advocacy for Peninsula Velo and on the Board of Directors for the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.
